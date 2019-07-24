“When Never Comes” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer Barbara Davis’ novel “When Never Comes” has recently been published in Persian by Elmi Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Maedeh Besharat, the 2018 book is about Christy-Lynn, who was a teenage runaway and child of an addict. She finally finds peace in her marriage to bestselling crime novelist Stephen Ludlow, until one night when his car skids into Echo Bay.

Stephen is not the only body pulled from the icy waters that night. He was with a blonde woman, whom Christy-Lynn finds out was his mistress and they had a daughter together named Iris.

Now Christy-Lynn needs to decide either to abandon Iris or to take care of her, although she is a reminder of her unfaithful husband.

“When Never Comes” has become one of Amazon Charts’ most-read and most-sold books and has received mostly positive reviews.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “When Never Comes” by American writer Barbara Davis.

ABU/YAW