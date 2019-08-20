Korea’s EBS festival hosting Iran’s “Beloved”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed documentary “Beloved” is on screen at the main section of the EBS International Documentary Festival, which is currently underway in the Korean capital of Seoul.

The film is competing with 11 other documentaries including “Where We Belong” by Jacqueline Zund from Switzerland, “A Dog Called Money” by Seamus Murphy from Ireland, “A Step Forward” by Atsushi Kasezawa from Japan and “Honeyland” by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska from Macedonia.

“Beloved” is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

The documentary has received many awards at several international festivals.

The most recent honors were bestowed on July 13 during the Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Palermo, Italy. The film received the best photography award and the High School Students Award in the Journey Section

It was also honored at the 67th Trento Film Festival in May in Italy. The film received the jury special mention and a UNESCO honorable mention.

In addition, “Beloved” has taken first place among the top five mid-length films selected by audience votes at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, Canada in May.

EBS International Documentary Festival, which aims at promoting the world’s best documentaries, will come to an end on August 25.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Yasser Talebi’s documentary “Beloved”.

