Agricultural production up 3.3% in 6 years

TEHRAN –Iran’s total agriculture production in various sectors including horticulture, livestock, poultry and aquaculture reached 122 million tons in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), a 3.3 percent rise compared to the figure for March 2013.

As reported by IRNA, the country’s total agricultural production stood at 97 million tons in the Iranian calendar year of 1392 (started in March 2013).

According to Deputy Agriculture Minister Abbas Keshavarz, the country's self-sufficiency rate in wheat production has increased from 65 percent in the Iranian calendar year of 1392 (March 2013-March 2014) to 105 percent in the past year.

In the past forty years, since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has witnessed a remarkable improvement in various sectors and the agriculture industry has been one of the areas in which the country has undergone huge development.

Revolutionizing the agriculture industry through implementing billions of dollars’ worth of development, research and educational projects across the country has been one of the main reasons for the significant improvements in this sector in recent years.

The recent heavy rainfalls across the country have also created a good condition for the country’s agricultural sectors to witness a rise in production.

Earlier in June, Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati said the country is expected to experience a significant increase in agricultural production due to sufficient rainfalls this year (March 2019-March 2020).

He further stated that, for the fourth year in a row, Iran’s wheat harvest is enough to make it self-sufficient in the strategic crop.

EF/