Agricultural production set to rise significantly: minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati said the country is expected to experience a significant increase in agricultural production due to sufficient rainfalls this year (March 2019-March 2020), Tasnim reported on Saturday.

Mentioning the recent heavy rainfalls across the country, the official noted that this year “we are having a great water year.”

“Although in some regions like Khouzestan Province [in southwestern Iran] flood caused some concerns but the situation is now completely ideal for summer cultivation” Hojjati noted.

He further stated that, for the fourth year in a row, Iran’s wheat harvest is enough to make it self-sufficient in the strategic crop.

According to the official, sufficient rainfalls across the country is going to offset the losses of crops due to unprecedented flooding in some provinces in March.

Iran’s use of improved seed technology over the past five years has boosted the country’s self-sufficiency in wheat by more than 30 percent.

Extreme rainfall, starting on March 19, caused flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including roads, sewage systems, health centers, hospitals, etc.

The crops cultivated over autumn were ready for harvest in Khuzestan Province, 200,000 hectares of which were undergone massive damage beyond repair.

EF/MA