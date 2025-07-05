Israel concealed information about Iran's destruction of five military sites, satellite images show

The Israeli authorities concealed information about Iran's destruction of five military facilities during the 12-day war, the British newspaper Daily Telegraph reported, citing an analysis of satellite data conducted in University of Oregon.

According to satellite images, six Iranian missiles hit five sites in the north, south and central part of Israel, including a large military base, an intelligence gathering center and a logistics base.

It is noted that in general, during the 12-day war, Iran attacked more than 40 Israeli infrastructure facilities.