Houthi: Iran's might forced Israel to halt aggression, set new equation

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement has highlighted Iran’s robust military response as the key factor that forced the Israeli regime to halt its recent aggression after 12 days.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi emphasized that Iran’s strength lies in its steadfastness, strategic preparedness, and willingness to respond effectively to threats without making concessions.

"The Iranian model during the 12-day war reflects the outcome of a well-founded strategy rooted in divine guidance, focused on the preparation and mobilization of armed forces," he said. “Despite heavy psychological warfare and Western support for Israel, Iran’s decisive response compelled the Israeli enemy to halt its attacks.”

He emphasized that Iran’s strength comes from a combination of military preparedness, popular support, and strong leadership, which created a deterrent that made further Israeli aggression too costly.

"One of the elements of Iran's strength is steadfastness in its stances. The Iranians neither surrendered nor made any concessions; instead, they responded firmly to the aggression.

“One of the central elements of Iran’s strength lies in its decision to respond effectively. This efficiency was the result of well-prepared forces. Despite receiving support from the United States and the West, the Israeli enemy was ultimately forced to halt its aggression,” he said.

Houthi warned that if the aggression resumes, Iran is ready to respond with “strength and more severity than ever.”

The Ansarullah chief said the Israeli enemy was unable to continue its aggression against Iran because it had to pay a heavy price for its attacks.

“This shows the correct equations that protect the Muslim Ummah. The equation of response, beefing up the military power and widespread popular support for the Armed Forces and the leadership, resulted in creating a deterrence against the Zionist enemy and forcing it to stop the aggression.”

Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists in targeted strikes before attacking nuclear and military sites and residential areas.

The Iranian Armed Forces responded with 22 waves of missile strikes as part of Operation True Promise III, which targeted numerous strategic sites across the Israeli-occupied territories.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi stated that the criminal Zionist enemy is pressing ahead with its genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip just before the eyes of Muslims.

He noted that the Israeli regime is savagely targeting refugee camps and school compounds where displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

“The Zionist enemy continues its barbarity, cruelty and crimes in an astonishing manner, which reveals its criminal nature. The more the Israeli regime spills the blood of children and women, the greater its desire for bloodletting arouses.

"What the Israeli enemy is committing in Gaza exposes its true nature, including hatred, aggression and brutality, as well as the evil character of the West's support for the criminal entity,” Houthi stated.

The Ansarallah chief also lamented the inefficiency of international institutions in helping Palestinians, describing reliance on such agencies as a grave mistake for the Muslim world.

“The Muslim Ummah can take a firm stance; but many of them are just looking on and showing weakness. Some of them are even cooperating with the Zionist enemy and are involved in these crimes.

"The extent of the crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinians clearly shows the realities of the enemy, its supporters, and international institutions,” Houthi said.