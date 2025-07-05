Sotiris Manolopoulos returns to Iran

TEHRAN – The National Basketball team Greek head coach Sotiris Manolopoulos returned to Tehran on Saturday.

The Greek coach will participate in the team’s training camp for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

Iran are pitted in Group B along with Japan, Syria, and Guam.

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup will be the 31st edition of the FIBA Asia Cup, the continental basketball championship in Asia. The tournament will be organized by FIBA Asia.

The tournament will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Aug. 5 to 17.

Australia are the tournament’s defending champions.