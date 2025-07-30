Iranian general hails China’s ‘fair positions,’ calls military ties a boost to global peace

TEHRAN — A senior Iranian military official has commended China’s “fair positions” in condemning recent acts of aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran.

"I consider it necessary to acknowledge the fair positions of the Chinese government and other governments that, without fear of the hegemonic power of the West, took the lead in condemning the acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Brigadier-General Mohammad Ahadi, Chief of Defense Diplomacy and International Relations of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran during a reception marking the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

On June 13, Israel launched a wave of unprovoked attacks on Iranian soil, targeting senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The strikes resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people, including women and children.

Nine days later, on June 22, the United States joined the conflict by conducting airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities. The move was widely condemned as a violation of both the United Nations Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran responded swiftly and decisively. Its armed forces launched precision strikes on high-value Israeli targets in cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, and also struck the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest US military installation in West Asia.

By June 24, Iran’s coordinated counteroffensive had succeeded in halting the joint Israeli-American assault.

“The Islamic Republic's decisive response in the form of self-defense prompted their request [Israel and the US] for a ceasefire, and we accepted it based on our fundamental principles, but we do not trust their words in any way,” Brigadier-General Ahadi said.

He cautioned that any further aggression by Israel and the US would provoke an even more forceful response.

He also highlighted Israel’s ongoing military actions in the region, particularly its brutal war on Gaza since October 2023.

“For nearly two years, the world has witnessed a major humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip. The widespread killing of civilians and the severe siege of the people with the aim of genocide and ethnic cleansing of a region,” Brigadier-General Ahadi said, referencing Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and pushed the enclave to the brink of famine.

The Iranian commander further condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Syria, as well as Washington’s continued support for Tel Aviv. “The Zionist regime, under the unwavering support of some Western governments, especially the United States, has not been content with the Palestinian land, and its history is intertwined with aggression, and in the past two years, it has repeatedly openly violated the sovereignty of other countries, especially Lebanon and Syria.”

He also underlined the growing military and strategic partnership between Iran and China, expressing optimism about its contribution to global stability.

“Relations between the two countries in various fields, especially military cooperation, are developing at a good pace, and will certainly play a greater role in global peace and security in the future, with the collapse of unilateralism by two important and influential countries in East and West Asia,” he said, emphasizing the commitment of Iranian and Chinese leaders to deepening bilateral ties.

“Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described China as an independent and reliable country, and President Xi Jinping also emphasized the expansion of military relations between the two countries in the form of a strategic partnership.”

Brigadier-General Ahadi also praised China’s global vision. “Without a doubt, the growth and prosperity of independent countries like China, which do not have an arrogant approach and propose and pursue initiatives for global peace and security are beneficial to global peace and security, and these actions are commendable,” he said, extending his best wishes to the Chinese people and the PLA “on the path of growth, progress, and excellence.”