ICCIMA urges regulator to enforce ruling against postal monopoly

TEHRAN - In the 97th meeting of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s Business Support Committee, officials criticized what they described as a monopolistic environment created by the state-run National Post Company, urging the Communications Regulatory Authority to comply with a Competition Council ruling that opposes the current restrictions on private postal firms.

The session, attended by Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari and ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, focused on revising a 2022 Cabinet decree that private courier firms argue has effectively shut them out of the market.

The issue dates back to 2016, when regulations governing private postal operators were introduced. Article 3 of the regulation limited the number of operators to just two, and Article 11 granted those companies a three-year market exclusivity period. The Tehran Courier Association challenged these rules, prompting the Competition Council to rule against what it deemed anti-competitive measures.

Despite this, the Communications Regulatory Authority, citing the Cabinet decree, held a tender that ultimately awarded licenses to two companies—Tipax and Pishgaman—excluding other firms from the market. Following complaints, a one-year extension was granted to some of the excluded operators.

The regulator later introduced new rules further raising entry barriers by increasing setup costs, license fees, penalties, and service classification requirements. The Tehran Courier Association once again took the case to the Competition Council, which again ruled in its favor. However, both the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Communications have refused to implement the decision.

Mohammad Bagher Olfat, the Judiciary’s representative in the committee, said the private courier sector continues to operate in a monopolistic environment and called for more competitive conditions.

A representative from the Communications Regulatory Authority defended the agency’s position, saying it is legally responsible for issuing and revoking postal licenses. He added that over 20 companies have already received licenses at four different operational levels and that the current fee structure—comprising a one percent revenue share and a one-billion-toman license fee (approximately $20,000 at the open market rate)—does not constitute a major barrier to entry.

Ebrahim Shahrokhian, Deputy Finance Chief at the Judiciary, stressed that Iran's policy aims to prevent monopolies and promote private sector participation. “The Competition Council is the legal authority in this matter,” he said. “The refusal to implement its ruling must be explained.”

