Iran learn rivals in FIBA U16 Asia Cup 2025

TEHRAN – Iran learned their opponents in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup 2025.

The FIBA Regional Office-Asia on Wednesday, July 30, has confirmed the groupings and schedule of the Asia Cup to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Set on August 31-September 7, the groupings and schedule are as follows:

Australia are coming in as the defending three-time champions, looking to break a tie with China for the most number of titles won in the biennial continental tournament, which is set to enter its eighth edition. The Crocs banner Group A, which also features Lebanon, India, and Bahrain.

New Zealand, who are looking for their breakthrough gold medal after runner-up finishes in their last two campaigns, headline Group B that also has the Philippines, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia.

China, the 2023 bronze medalists, are in Group C along with 2015 titlists Korea, Malaysia, and the hosts.

Group D, lastly, consists of Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia.

The Group Phase tips off on August 31 and will be played until September 2. Each gameday will feature four games, to be simultaneously held at the MBank Arena and at the Buyant Ukhaa Sport Complex.

The top teams of each group will head straight into the Quarter-Finals set September 5, with the second and third-ranked teams set to vie for the four other tickets through the Qualification to Quarter-Finals on September 4.

Winners of the Quarter-Finals will not only advance to the Semi-Finals on September 6, but will also qualify to the prestigious FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey next year.

The Final and the Third-Place Game is on September 7.

Classification games will also be played in the tournament's last two gamedays.

The entire Final Phase will be played at the MBank Arena.