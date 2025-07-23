Iran into 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran secured their place in the 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup to be held in Mongolia.

The young Persians won a bronze medal in the first edition of the competition in Johor Bahru, Malaysia in 2009.

Iran defeated Jordan 96-88 on Tuesday in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup WABA Qualifiers and will play Lebanon on Thursday in the final match.

Bardia Khosravi, who led Iran with 19 points, was named the Most Valuable Player.

Iran had previously defeated Syria 86-81 in the qualification.

The WABA U16 Boys Championship takes place from July 20 to 25 in Amman, Jordan.