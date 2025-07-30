Iran volleyball federation extends Lee Do-hee’s contract

TEHRAN – The Iran Volleyball Federation has announced the extension of women’s national team head coach Lee Do-hee’s contract on Wednesday.

The deal has been renewed for an additional year.

The 57-year-old Korean coach took over from Mitra Shabanian last year and has successfully met expectations during her tenure.

Under Lee Do-hee’s leadership, Team Melli finished in sixth place at the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup in June.