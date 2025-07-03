77% of Iranians 'proud' of response to Israel: survey

TEHRAN - At least 77 percent of Iranians say they felt proud of the Islamic Republic's response to the recent Israeli aggression on Iran, according to a latest survey conducted by the research division of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The countrywide survey, carried out in late June 2025 across Tehran and 32 other cities, included a sample size of 4,943 individuals aged 15 and older.

Of those surveyed, 51.6 percent were male and 48.4 percent female respondents.

On the extent of pride they felt on Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes in response to the Zionist regime’s unprovoked and unlawful aggression, 77 percent of respondents said they felt "very proud."

It shows national support for Operation True Promise III, launched by the Iranian armed forces led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which united the country against the aggressor.

When asked about the overall performance of Iran’s armed forces in responding to the Israeli aggression, 80.5 percent of respondents assessed it as either "completely strong" or "relatively strong," which reflects growing public confidence in the military’s ability to safeguard national security.

The survey also gauged public sentiment on the performance of Iran’s air defense systems during the recent war. A total of 69.8 percent of respondents praised its performance, reflecting strong public trust in the country's armed forces, particularly the air defense units.

Iranian air defense forces successfully intercepted the majority of missiles launched by the Israeli regime, as well as reconnaissance drones deployed by the Zionist spy agency.

More than a dozen Hermes drones were downed in different parts of the country, and some reports also indicated that at least two F-35 fighter jets were shot down.

When asked about their feelings regarding the Israeli aggression, which began on June 13 and ended with a unilateral truce declared by Israel on June 24, 42.1 percent of respondents said they felt intense “anger and rage toward the enemy.”

The aggression, which sought to sow fear in the Iranian society and foment internal discord, ultimately had the opposite effect, serving instead to rally national sentiment against the enemy.

On the impact of Israeli-American aggression against the Islamic Republic and the Iranian response on the country’s national security, 51.8 percent of respondents said it had “increased national security.”

Meanwhile, 21.1 percent of respondents believed the situation remained “similar to the past.”

During the war of aggression, the Iranian people were seen rallying behind the armed forces as they carried out multiple phases of missile and drone operations against sensitive and strategic targets in the occupied territories, inflicting significant damage.

According to the survey findings, 89.5 percent of respondents expressed support for further strengthening Iran’s ballistic missile program in light of the current situation and threats.

Iranian officials have repeatedly asserted that the country’s missile program is “non-negotiable,” emphasizing its role in national defense. In recent years, Iran has emerged as a global power in missile and drone technology.

On the question about the impact of Iran's military capability as demonstrated during the 12-day war on preventing future enemy aggression, 76.8 percent of respondents rated its effectiveness as “very high” or “high,” which can help prevent future acts of aggression.

The survey also highlighted the unifying effect of the imposed war, which was demonstrated by the million-strong funeral for martyred military commanders in Tehran, as they rallied in unison against the Zionist enemy.

A total of 79.8 percent of respondents said the 12-day war had a “very high” or “high” impact on national cohesion and unity.

According to the survey, only a small percentage of Iranians expressed confidence in Israel’s commitment to the unilateral ceasefire it declared following Iranian missile strikes.

Just 13.7 percent of respondents said they were “very” or “extremely optimistic” that the regime would adhere to the ceasefire.

In contrast, 36.1 percent said they were only “somewhat” or “slightly optimistic,” while a significant 46.5 percent said they are “not at all optimistic” about Israel’s adherence to the truce.

The survey also revealed strong public opposition to Western conditions of dismantling Iran’s nuclear industry and limiting its missile program.

A resounding 78 percent of respondents opposed dismantling the nuclear program, while 85.2 percent rejected any limits on the missile program, underscoring strong national support for both Iran’s peaceful nuclear efforts and its defensive missile capabilities.

On the issue of national mobilization, 57.4 percent of respondents indicated they would be willing “very much” or “much” to participate in a future war against the Israeli regime, further reflecting a deep sense of national unity and resolve.

When asked whether the United States had succeeded in targeting and destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities, 45.9 percent of respondents said the attacks were “very less” or “less” successful, while 15.6 percent stated that the strikes were “not at all” successful.

The survey also addressed perceptions of foreign digital platforms. A total of 68.2 percent of respondents believed that apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram serve “very much” or “much” as surveillance tools for the Zionist regime.

On claims made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump that their opposition is aimed solely at the Islamic Republic and not the Iranian people, 79 percent of respondents said they “strongly oppose” or “oppose” these claims, indicating a broad rejection of such deceptive narratives that aim to sow discord and division.

