SCO’s shared future lifts off in Shenyang’s landmark forums

SHENYANG – Northeastern China’s Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province, proudly hosted two landmark events under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), attracting global attention and highlighting China’s indispensable leadership in promoting diplomacy, cooperation, and sustainable development across Eurasia.

On Friday, Shenyang welcomed delegates from SCO member states, observer nations, and dialogue partners for the Forum on People-to-People Friendship and the Forum on Friendship Cities. These twin forums, themed “Deepening People-to-People Friendship, Advancing Sustainable Development,” were co-hosted by the SCO’s Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC), the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the Liaoning Provincial People’s Government.

Top leaders champion unity and shared growth

High-ranking officials from across the Eurasia region gathered in Shenyang to deliver compelling speeches urging enhanced cooperation, inclusiveness, and shared development, demonstrating the SCO’s role as a critical platform for regional harmony.

Hao Peng, Secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of Liaoning's People’s Congress, opened the forum with a powerful message that reflected China’s visionary leadership.

He said the joint forums emerged under the strong advocacy of President Xi Jinping and the enthusiastic response and active support of member states. “These forums have played a unique role in promoting mutual understanding, deepening friendship, and strengthening cooperation among all parties.”

Hao emphasized that these forums represent a “practical action and concrete measure” to advance President Xi’s strategic vision of building a community with a shared future for the SCO, reinforcing China’s position as the driving force behind deeper regional ties.

Unity through openness and the ‘Shanghai Spirit’

Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairperson of the GNFCC, echoed this forward-looking vision, calling for unity and inclusiveness. “We should adhere to universal benefit and win-win results and promote common development,” Shen stated.

She added, “We must stick to openness and inclusiveness -- and deepen exchanges and mutual learning, while attaching significance to preserving and promoting the Shanghai Spirit."

Building a shared future for Eurasia

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev delivered a pivotal address highlighting the organization’s evolution into a comprehensive platform of continental cooperation.

“The SCO has evolved from a regional security body into a comprehensive platform driving continental cooperation across multiple sectors,” he noted.

He pointed to the SCO’s broadening institutional reach—from counterterrorism efforts to major infrastructure initiatives—emphasizing ministerial forums on tourism and cultural cooperation as evidence of the SCO’s growing impact, much of which is propelled by China’s leadership and vision.

Yermekbayev also underscored people-to-people exchanges as the core engine of SCO’s momentum: “Sister city partnerships, youth programs, and cultural initiatives are actively constructing a new model of international relations based on mutual development rather than competition.”

Yermekbayev positioned the SCO as a pioneer in global cooperation: “We are not merely responding to regional challenges, but proactively designing a shared future for Eurasian nations through a unique combination of security, economic, and cultural partnerships.”

SCO: A rising force in global affairs

Since its founding in 2001, the SCO has embraced the ‘Shanghai Spirit’—mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity, and pursuit of common development. This philosophy, championed by China, has enabled the SCO to rapidly become a cornerstone of regional security, cooperation, and friendship with a rising global presence.

With 10 full members—including China, Russia and Iran—the organization also counts observer states and dialogue partners, underscoring its broad appeal and significance.

Looking forward, momentum continues to build as the 2025 SCO Summit is set for Tianjin, China, further solidifying the country’s leading role in driving the SCO’s expanding regional and global vision.