 Airport projects to be inaugurated at IKAC 

TEHRAN - Four major infrastructure projects will be inaugurated at Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30), IKAC News reported on Monday.

The projects are dealing with smart airside vehicles, easy access to parking lots, a fueling road and an AOCC center, according to Ali Rostami, the managing director of IKAC.

A free trade zone at Imam Khomeini International Airport was inaugurated a few days ago, he added.

“Fortunately, we received customs code and this area is ready to create some business now,” he said, adding “Imam Khomeini Airport City has a great investment potential so we invited domestic and foreign investors in order to use the opportunity in the airport city.”

Earlier in June, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated a new passenger terminal at Imam Khomeini International Airport. The domestically-constructed “Salam Terminal” reportedly has a capacity to transport five million passengers per year and it is intended to serve both domestic and international flights.

IKIA has been distinguished as the third fastest-growing major airport in the world, Mehr reported. The airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last Iranian fiscal year that ended March 20.

