“Copper Notes of a Dream” picked for Camden documentary film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Reza Farahmand’s documentary “Copper Notes of a Dream” has been selected for the Harrell Competition of the 15th Camden International Film Festival in the U.S. city.

The film is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS.

Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper wires out of the walls of vacant buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled will understand, if they ever return.

The Harrell Competition lineup also features seven more films, including “The Cave” by Feras Fayyad from Syria, “The Changin’ Times of Ike White” by Daniel Vernon from the U.S. and “Earth” by Nikolaus Geyrhalter from Austria.

“Circus of Books” by Rachel Mason, “Narrowsburg” by Martha Shane and “Watson” by Lesley Chilcott, all from the U.S., and “Ready for War” by Andrew Renzi from Mexico are also competing in this category.

The Camden documentary film festival will be held from September 12 to 15.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Reza Farahmand’s documentary “Copper Notes of a Dream”.

