TEDPIX moving toward 300,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has risen 9,752 points, or 3.36 percent, to 299,931 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday), Tasnim news agency reported.

Some 12.027 billion securities worth 51.741 trillion rials (about $1.231 billion) were traded through 1.338 million deals at TSE during the past week, indicating 38 percent and 36 percent fall in terms of the number and value of securities, respectively, and 32 percent drop in the number of trades compared to its previous weak.

As previously announced, TEDPIX has risen 13,070 points, or 5.17 percent, to 266,127 at the end of the fifth Iranian calendar month of Mordad (August 22).

Some 64,126 billion securities worth 215.639 trillion rials (about $5.134 billion) were traded through 6.444 million deals at TSE during the past month, indicating 8 percent and 21 percent drop in terms of the number and value of securities, respectively, while 16 percent fall in the number of trades compared to its previous month.

Meanwhile, as announced by Fariba Akhavan, the deputy managing director of Central Securities Depository of Iran (CSDI), some 47,000 new trading codes were issued in Iran’s stock market during the fifth month.

With the new codes issued, the total number of trading codes in the country’s capital market reached 11.042 million, Akhavan said.

She also said that 92 codes have been issued for the foreign shareholders since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21) and the total number of foreign shareholders’ codes is 1,366 at the moment.

The first trading code was issued for a foreign shareholder in Iranian calendar year of 1373 (1994-95) to let it commence its activity in Iranian capital market.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

