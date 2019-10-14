Salami: Iran defeating enemy by relying on God

TEHRAN – Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami said on Monday that the Islamic Republic is defeating the enemy by relying on God.

“Now, we are defeating the enemy and we move forward,” Tasnim quoted Salami as saying.

The major general added that the developments on the ground have happened easily and will continue.

“We regard God as the world’s ruler, not America,” he said, highlighting the importance of relying on God to progress.

The remarks came amid increased tensions between Iran and the U.S. after the Islamic Republic shot down an advanced U.S spy drone over its territorial waters in June.

The IRGC said on June 20 that a U.S. spy drone that violated the Iranian territorial airspace in the early hours of the day was shot down by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s air defense unit near the Kooh-e-Mobarak region in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The intruding drone was reportedly shot by homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated further after Yemeni armed forces conducted a large-scale operation against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations last month, in response to the Saudi-led war on their country.

The Yemeni Houthi Ansarullah movement immediately took responsibility for the attacks, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo swiftly accused Iran of being behind the assault, without providing any evidence. Tehran categorically rejected the allegations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia claimed that the strikes on its oil infrastructure came from the “north” and were “unquestionably” sponsored by Iran, adding that the Houthis were not responsible for the assault despite claiming it.

Shortly after the Saudi announcement, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, however, reiterated it was behind the attack, stressing that the Houthis have new drones, powered by “normal and jet engines” that can reach targets deep in Saudi Arabia.

“Our forces have reached a high level of efficiency and ability. They can manufacture various types of unmanned aerial vehicles in record time. The Second Deterrent Balance Operation, which targeted Saudi oil installations, is a perfect example of the capabilities of our forces in terms of planning and implementation,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree said during a press conference in the capital Sana’a.

