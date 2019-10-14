Iranian MPs condemn Turkish military attack on northern Syria

TEHRAN – Iranian MPs issued a statement on Monday condemning Turkey’s military attack on northeastern Syria.

“We, the representatives of Iran’s parliament, support the oppressed Syrian Kurds and expect the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which supports the oppressed, to announce its support for the oppressed Syrian Kurds in various ways,” read the statement.

The statement also said, “Speaker of the parliament [Ali Larijani] will cancel his trip to Turkey in protest to the military attack.”

The MPs also condemned the international bodies’ silence over the attack.

Turkey launched a military operations against Syrian Kurdish fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), on Wednesday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday urging Turkey to immediately stop offensive against northeastern Syria and withdraw its forces from the region.

The statement said, “As it has been announced earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the current regional situation a consequence of extra-regional interferences, especially by the United States.”

The ministry said Iran, by capitalizing on its regional influence, has solutions to problems haunting the region. “Based on its view on solving problems within its regional capacities, Iran is ready to play a role.”

The crisis can just be settled through peaceful solutions and respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the statement added.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that security at Syria-Turkey borders can just be provided by the Syrian Army.

“We have announced that security at the north of Syria and south of Turkey can just be provided by the Syrian Army and we should make the grounds for the Syrian Army’s presence in this region… and the Kurds in this region, which is their own country, should be beside the Syrian Army,” he said at a cabinet session.

NA/PA