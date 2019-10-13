Leader’s adviser: Iran intent on backing Syrian nation, government

TEHRAN – Iran’s principal policy is to support the Syrian nation and government and defend the rightful stances of that country, says Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to the Leader.

He said the Tehran-Damascus cooperation should continue until complete eradication of terrorism in Syria, Mehr reported.

Velayati made the remarks a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud on Saturday.

All Syrian people will defend their country as a unified nation and “we will witness more and more victories in this region,” he said.

“We believe that Syria will be able to counter the threats more than any time,” he added.

The Syrian ambassador, for his part, expressed gratitude for Iran’s support for Syria and briefed Velayati on recent developments in the region.

He also criticized Turkey’s operations in the northern parts of Syria, saying these military actions are in contrast with international regulations.

Turkey launched military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in northeast Syria on Wednesday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday urging Turkey to immediately stop offensive against northeastern Syria and withdraw its forces from the region.

The statement said, “As it has been announced earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the current regional situation a consequence of extra-regional interferences, especially by the United States.”

The ministry said Iran, by capitalizing on its regional influence, has solutions to problems haunting the region. “Based on its view on solving problems within its regional capacities, Iran is ready to play a role.”

The crisis can just be settled through peaceful solutions and respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the statement added.

MH/PA