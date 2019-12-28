Iran against creating buffer zone in Syria: Velayati

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said on Saturday that Iran is against creating a buffer zone in Syria or any other country in the region by foreigners.

“We oppose the creation of buffer zone by foreigners and also foreign interference in Syria or any other place in the region because it means making changes to a part of the region and disintegration of the countries,” he said during a meeting with a group of heads of the Syrian tribes.

Velayati added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any kind of foreign interference in the regional countries and will resist any cruelty, aggression, and plots to weaken and disintegrate the regional countries.”

The former foreign minister noted that creating a buffer zone in Syria will never serve the country’s interests.

Elsewhere, Velayati said that if it is necessary to make changes to the Syrian constitution, it must be done by the Syrian people without foreign interference.

The veteran politician also predicted that the Syrian government and people will definitely liberate the Idlib region.

“This region belongs to the Syrian people and it has been for over nine years that any kind of cruelty and crime are being imposed on the people of this country. If the regional people keep silence over this cruelty, they will suffer the same crimes, because such devil plots are considered for all of the Islamic countries,” he said.

According to the Guardian, much of the area in Idlib is dominated by the al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, whose leader this week urged jihadists and allied militants to head to the frontlines and fight the government.



NA/PA