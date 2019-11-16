Killing of al Baghdadi cannot acquit Daesh creators: Velayati

TEHRAN – Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Ali Akbar Velayati said on Saturday the propaganda campaign surrounding the killing of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, head of the Daesh terrorist group, cannot acquit those who created this group in the first place.

Velayati said that arrogant powers, headed by the U.S., wage proxy wars in the region to reach its goals, provide security for Israel and prevent the growth of Islam as a divine culture for regional nations.

Velayati, also a senior foreign policy advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, added the United States is explicitly seeking to occupy parts of Syria in order to loot its oil, IRNA reported.

Velayati made the remarks during the 12th meeting of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, which was held at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, religious leaders, and academics.

At the end of the meeting a statement was issued in which it was emphasized that the most important issue of the Muslim world is the issue of Palestine.

The region is at a new stage and all Muslims, regional people and authorities should unify to thwart plots hatched by the enemy, the statement read.

It also called on regional nations to strive to establish security and peace for themselves and future generations.

MH/PA