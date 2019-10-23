Velayati says Iran protected regional nations against terrorists

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to the Leader, said on Tuesday that while others sponsored terrorism in the region, it was the Islamic Republic that protected the region’s peoples from terrorists.

He made the remarks in a meeting with China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East Zhai Jun in Tehran.

Pointing to the foreign-orchestrated conspiracies against Middle East countries including Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, Velayati said Iran stood by the people of those countries against foreign-backed terrorism, Fars reported.

Emphasizing that Tehran will continue its support for the countries in the region, he said, “Syria, Yemen, and Iraq will certainly emerge victorious and security will return to the region.”

The top adviser pointed out that the Resistance Front will have the upper hand in the balance of power in the Middle East.

Zhai, for his part, lauded Iran’s positive role in the region, saying, “Iran-China relations are at a very good level and the strategic partnership between the two countries is very developed and relations are very deep.”

The Chinese envoy added, “The region is very sensitive and security has to return to it.”

He also pointed to the friction between Tehran and Riyadh, saying Iran and Saudi Arabia are important countries in the region that should have a peaceful relationship.

Before meeting with Velayati, Zhai had a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during which he voiced Beijing’s strong willingness to maintain consultations with Tehran over the Middle East issues.

“China is attaching great significance to peace and stability in the Middle East, and is willing to continue its consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran on this issue,” Zhai said.

Zarif, for his part, said that Tehran views its ties with Beijing as strategic.

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani’s plan for promoting peace in the Persian Gulf through his Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative, the foreign minister welcomed China’s willingness to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

President Rouhani presented the HOPE initiative while delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 25, inviting all regional countries to join it.

