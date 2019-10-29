Zarif renews Iran’s call to regional states to join Tehran’s peace plan

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has renewed Iran’s call to all countries in the region to join Tehran’s initiative known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

“I invite the regional countries to join initiative of trust building known as initiative of Hormuz Peace,” ISNA quoted him as saying on Tuesday in an interview with Aljazeera.

He also noted, “War is beneficial to no one.”

At the United Nations’ summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled proposal for regional security, officially called the Hormuz Peace Endeavour.

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

NA/PA