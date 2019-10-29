Zarif meets top officials in Qatar

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with various top officials in Doha, Qatar, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit.

He met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Norbert Rottgen, the chair of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee; and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Zarif was scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday at some panel discussions of the conference.

He added that the top Iranian diplomat was scheduled to announce Tehran's stance on the latest developments in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, according to Press TV.

NA/PA