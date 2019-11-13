Iran says will use all its energy to create atmosphere for regional dialogue

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that Iran will use all its energy to create atmosphere for dialogue and political talks in the region.

“The Islamic Republic has always highlighted the importance of dialogue and political talks as the only way to solve problems in the region and will use all its power to create atmosphere for talks among the regional countries,” Mousavi said.

He noted, “Proposing formation of regional talk’s forum and non-aggression pact and the Hormuz peace initiative has been in this line.”

The Hormuz peace initiative is based on commitment to common principles such as avoiding threats or use of force, settling crises peacefully, respecting the countries’ national sovereignty and also avoiding interference in other countries’ domestic affairs, Mousavi stated.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the regional countries would accept the Hormuz peace initiative and start comprehensive regional talks to root out division and take practical steps in line with settling crises,” he added.

At the United Nations summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled a proposal for regional security, officially called the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Foreign Minister Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

In an interview with Arabic RT aired on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the objective of Rouhani’s “Coalition for Hope” is non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs.

NA/PA