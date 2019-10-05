Iran’s strategy is to protect security in Persian Gulf: diplomat

TEHRAN - Mahmoud Heidari, the Iranian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, has said that Iran’s approach is to protect security in the Persian Gulf through regional cooperation.

“Iran’s approach is to protect comprehensive security in the Persian Gulf through expanding regional cooperation and preventing illegitimate interference of foreign military forces,” ISNA quoted him as saying on Saturday during a meeting with Chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic.

Heidari also explained about the latest developments in the region.

Izetbegovic, for his part, called for expansion of relations.

During a speech at the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Yerevan on October 1, President Hassan Rouhani reiterated that Iran’s policy is to protect security in the Middle East region, especially in the Persian Gulf.

“Peace and security in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and Strait of Hormuz must be provided by the regional countries. As I said at the United Nations General Assembly summit, I invited all the countries influenced by developments in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to join the Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” the president insisted.

Rouhani first broke the story about the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) on September 25 when he addressed the annual UN General Assembly in New York. Rouhani said, “Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor.”

In a tweet on September 26, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said last week that Iran will soon announce details of the Hormuz Peace Endeavor.

“Details of the plan will be announced soon in written format, especially to the eight countries that we invited to join the coalition. This plan seeks to create peace and security in the region,” he said during a press conference.

NA/PA