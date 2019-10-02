Qatar says ‘Coalition for Hope’ initiative shows Iran’s willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue for regional security

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lolwah R.M. Al-Khater has said that President Hassan Rouhani’s “Coalition for Hope” shows Iran’s willingness to engage in a meaningful conversation.

“In terms of the initiative itself, we read it, just as you read it. It's still a very early stage to talk about a comprehensive initiative. However, what we take from this is the willingness, hopefully, from their side, to engage in a meaningful conversation,” she told Al-Monitor in an interview published on September 28.

She noted, “And for us in the region, not only Qatar — but other countries in the region as well that don't want to see a military confrontation — we remain ready to facilitate any process, should, of course, the parties want to engage in such a process, in order to de-escalate the situation.”

During a speech at the 74th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, President Rouhani said, “Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Iran will soon announce details of Rouhani’s “Hormuz Peace Endeavor”.

“Details of the plan will be announced soon in a written format especially to the eight countries that we invited to join in the coalition. This plan seeks to create peace and security in the region,” he said during a press conference.

