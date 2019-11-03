Cuban diplomat says U.S. sanctions are crime against humanity

TEHRAN – Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega said on Sunday that the United States’ sanctions are an “insult to the international community” and crime against humanity.

During a press conference, the ambassador said that the economic sanctions by the U.S. have made it necessary to form an international front to counter U.S. unilateralism.

He described sanctions as “economic war” and noted that international action is required to fight this war.

President Hassan Rouhani said on October 15 that the U.S. has committed “crime against humanity” by its “economic terrorism” against the Iranians.

“Undoubtedly, the United States’ administration has committed a crime against humanity. The United States’ action is economic terrorism,” he said during a speech at a meeting of the health ministers from the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Cuban envoy condemns U.S. withdrawal from JCPOA

Ambassador Bandrich Vega also condemned the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“It took long time and efforts to hold nuclear talks and reach a deal. This agreement was not reached in one night. International deals must be implemented,” he suggested.

Elsewhere, the ambassador said his country attaches great importance to security in the Persian Gulf region.

“Havana and Tehran have always said that no country should interfere in other countries’ affairs,” he pointed out.

President Hassan Rouhani said in August that Iran’s position is that there is no need to foreign forces to maintain security in the Persian Gulf region.

“Major powers, especially America, seek nothing except causing division and emptying treasury of the Islamic countries. The Persian Gulf littoral states can maintain security and stability in the region,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

In an interview with Al Jazeera in August, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said, “We believe that the best the U.S. can do for the protection of maritime navigation is to just leave people alone; don’t interfere.”

NA/PA