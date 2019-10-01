Rouhani attends Eurasian Economic Union, calls for joint investment

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who participated at the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Yerevan, Armenia, on Tuesday called for forming a special task force for joint investment.

“I welcome any kind of financial and banking cooperation with member states to Eurasian Union. So, I suggest formation of a special task force for joint investment,” Rouhani told the delegates at the EEU summit.

EEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

He also said that the international community must counter the United States’ unilateralism.

“The international community must take a firm decision and also take effective actions to counter the United States’ unilateralism and hostile approach,” Rouhani suggested.

He added, “The international system is based on multilateralism and cooperation among the members of the international community. All countries are duty bound to counter unilateralism based on their international commitment and responsibility and in line with protecting global security and stability.”

He noted that Washington has adopted the approach of unilateralism and violation of international agreements which must be countered.

The president said the United States is using dollar as a weapon.

“U.S. hostile moves and its use of dollar as a weapon will lead to economic terrorism and affects the ordinary lives of people,” Rouhani remarked.

Pointing to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, Rouhani called the deal an “effective example of diplomatic success” and said that the signatories to the pact and also member states to the United Nations must support it.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects signatories to the JCPOA to take actions in line with implementing it. Under the current sensitive situation, it is essential to support this achievement of multilateralism in order to improve international cooperation, security and stability,” he said.

Rouhani says Iran supports cooperation within the framework of economic and political blocs such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

‘Iran’s policy is to protect regional security’

In his speech, Rouhani also said that Iran’s policy is to protect security in the Middle East region, especially in the Persian Gulf.

“Peace and security in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and Strait of Hormuz should be provided by the regional countries. As I said at the United Nations General Assembly summit, I invited all the countries influenced by developments in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to join the Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” the president insisted.

During his speech at the 74th UN General Assembly on September 25, Rouhani said, “Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Iran will soon announce details of President Hassan Rouhani’s “Hormuz Peace Endeavor”.

“Details of the plan will be announced soon in written format, especially to the eight countries that we invited to join the coalition. This plan seeks to create peace and security in the region,” he said during a press conference.

