Rouhani meets dignitaries at Eurasia summit

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who visited Yerevan, Armenia, on Monday, held talks with a number of foreign leaders including the Armenian president and prime minister, Russian and Kazakh presidents, and Singaporean prime minister.

Rouhani attended the Eurasian Economic Union hosted by Yerevan.

Rouhani said strengthening ties with neighbors, especially Armenia, is Iran’s principled policy.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia have many capacities in various areas such as energy, transit, tourism and industry to use in line with benefiting the two nations,” Rouhani said during a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian late on Monday.

Rouhani added that Iran is ready to share experiences with Armenia in different areas of technology, engineering, dam construction and energy.

For his part, Sarkissian said that Armenia seeks to expand ties with Iran in various fields.

Rouhani held a separate meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday during which he said that Iran will start its activities in the Eurasian Economic Union from next month.

“Task forces should be formed for cooperation of Iran with Eurasia which study capacities of cooperation in various areas of energy, electricity and transport and follow the process of their implementation,” Rouhani stated.

Pashinyan said that Armenia is determined to expand relations with Tehran.

“Iran is a sustainable source of energy and natural gas for Armenia, and his country wants to extend the gas-to-electricity barter agreement with Iran until 2040,” he said.

In his with Lee Hsien Loong, the prime minister of Singapore, Rouhani said that Iran attaches great importance to expansion of relations with Asian countries.

He described Iran-Singapore relations as “constructive”.

For his part, Lee said that Singapore seeks to expand ties with Iran.

‘Caspian Sea should be sea of friendship’

In a separate meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Kemelyevich Tokayev, Rouhani said that Caspian Sea should be sea of friendship.

Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan border the Caspian Sea.

‘Iran expects nuclear deal parties to implement it’

In a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rouhai said that Iran expects parties to the 2015 nuclear deal implement their commitments under the agreement which is formally called the JCPOA.

He also said that Iran’s policy is protecting security in the Persian Gulf.

Putin, for his part, said that Russia supports the nuclear deal.

The top officials also discussed the “Hormuz Peace Initiative” which was mentioned by Rouhani at the UN General Assembly’s session on September 25.

NA