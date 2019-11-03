Foreign Ministry says Rouhani has sent letters to Persian Gulf states on Iranian peace plan

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that Iran is serious about providing security in the Persian Gulf region and confirmed that President Hassan Rouhani’s letter about the Hormuz peace plan has been sent to heads of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and Iraq.

“Mohammad Javad Zarif, the foreign minister of our country, will send a letter to secretary general of the United Nations in this respect as well,” he said.

At the United Nations’ summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled proposal for regional security, officially called the Hormuz Peace Endeavour.

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

