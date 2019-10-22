Iranian MP says Bahrain summit will just complicate regional issues

TEHRAN - Iranian MP Ali Najafi Khoshroodi has said that anti-Iran summit in Bahrain is propaganda and will just complicate regional issues.

“The Bahrain meeting will have no result but creating propaganda and complicating issues and problems in the region.

Talking to ISNA in an interview published on Tuesday, he said, “You cannot hold talks about regional security without participation of Iran and regional influential countries.”

A two-day United States-led maritime security meeting opened in Bahrain on Monday.

Najafi Khoshroodi said, “Security is not a commodity to be imported by foreign countries. The regional countries should establish security by themselves.”

“If Bahrain and certain countries in the Persian Gulf region seek to establish security in the region, they must agree on joint mechanisms with neighbors. Iran has extended hand of friendship and cooperation whose clear example is the Hormuz peace plan,” he stated.

At the UN summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled proposal for regional security. The proposal is known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

