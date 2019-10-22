Zarif says Iran’s relations with China are ‘strategic’

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran’s relations with China are “strategic”.

During a meeting with Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy on Middle East affairs, Zarif said that Iran welcomes China’s effective role in helping regional peace and stability.

For his part, Zhai said that China attaches great importance to peace and stability in the Middle East region and will continue talks with Iran in this respect.

The Chinese special envoy is visiting Tehran as Iran has unveiled its peace plan for the Persian Gulf security. The plan was announced by President Rouhani at the UN General Assembly in September.

Zhai’s trip also comes at a time the Turkish Army has launched an attack on northeastern Syria to drive out Kurdish Democratic Forces (SDF) near the border. Turkey argues that the SDF is an extension of the PKK which has been fighting Turkey for decades.

China along with many other countries have called on Turkey to withdraw its forces from northern Syria and respect the country’s sovereignty.

NA/PA