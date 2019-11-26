Iranian experts build replica of two-million-year-old elephant skull

TEHRAN – A life-size replica of the skull of an elephant, which is estimated to have lived some two million years ago, was unveiled at Zanjan University on Sunday.

The replica was constructed by Iranian experts and university students from original fossilized fragments and remains that were earlier unearthed in northwestern Ardebil province, Fars reported.

Director of Zanjan University's information center, Ali Sepehri, said that the constructed fossil was unveiled to mark national day of fossils on October 25, the report added.

The original fragments were found in September, Sepehri said, adding, they will be put on show at a museum in Ardebil in the near future.

Based on an opinion of Professor Majid Mirzaei Ata-Abadi from Zanjan University, the skull fossil is of Mastodon family which had been three meters in height and ten tons in weight.

