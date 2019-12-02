"No to foreign interference": Algerians dissipating disaccord in face of European Parliament’s resolution

ALGERIA - Algeria, "free and sovereign "in its decisions, accepts no interference or diktat and submits to no bargaining whoever the parties," this is how responded Algeria’s lieutenant general, chief of Staff of the People's National Army, to the non-binding resolution, adopted by the European Parliament, on Thursday, November 28, 2019 on the so-called the grim reality of human rights in Algeria, calling on the North African country to put an end to the criminalization of dissent, arbitrary arrests, and violations of minority rights.

MEPs “deeply worried about the state of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Algeria,” read a summary of the EU body’s stance.

“[MEPs] strongly condemn the arbitrary and unlawful arrest and detainment of, attacks on and intimidations of journalists, trade unionists, lawyers, students, human rights defenders and civil society and all peaceful protesters taking part in the Hirak demonstrations.”

They also “urged the Algerian authorities to desist from judicial and legislative harassment, criminalization and arbitrary arrest and detentions.”

For its part, the Algerian government firmly condemned and rejected “in substance and form” the European Parliament’s “blatant” interference in its internal affairs and reserves the right to conduct an overall review of its relations with all the European institutions.

"Algeria is still deeply committed to the rejection in principle of all foreign interference in its internal affairs, whoever the instigators and whatever their intentions, often, if not always, using human rights as an excuse, an argument that is most of the time diabolically politicized," pointed out Algeria’s Head of State Bensalah.

"Everyone should understand that rejection of foreign interference is a principle rooted in the political culture of Algeria, its people and institutions, and all attempts, in this respect, are doomed to fail," he stressed.

"The Algerian people who have said loud and clear that they do not need any lessons, whatever their origin, know perfectly how to respond, at the appropriate time, to those who try to interfere in their affairs and hinder the process through which Algeria will shift to a new era, marked with progress and prosperity in serenity and peace," the lieutenant general Gaid Salah said.

"This valiant people will thwart the attempts of the gang which, after it has failed in its schemes, is resorting to foreign parties, especially those known for their historical deep-rooted hatred and who do not want the good for Algeria and its people," he noted.

"The Algerian people, who have managed to overcome the various ordeals and obstacles, are able today to foil the schemes of the gang and its lackeys."

They "know very well how to overcome this situation, with wisdom and lucidity, and how to get Algeria out of the crisis and pave the way for a glowing future," the chief of the Army Ahmed Gaid Salah stressed.

For the lieutenant general, the people "alone will define the benchmarks of a promising future, thanks to their determination and their Army's commitment to keep Algeria free, independent and sovereign in its decision, accepting no interference or diktat and submitting to no bargaining whoever the parties."

The Algerian Foreign Ministry, for its part, slammed the resolution, considering it as a new attempt to bring into Algeria the type of “engineered chaos” that had already spread ruin and armed conflict elsewhere in the Arab world.

“The European Parliament, at the instigation of a group of deputies from diverse partisan affiliations, has arrogantly taken the liberty of ruling on the current political process in our country at this moment in time when Algerians are preparing to elect a new president in full democracy and transparency,” the ministry added in a statement.

“With this resolution, the European parliament has above all confirmed, at the initiative of the instigating deputies, that it is henceforth openly promoting their agenda of engineered chaos which had been unfortunately implemented in many brotherly countries,” the ministry highlighted.

EP non-binding resolution provoked strong reactions among Algerians, who rushed to the streets, reflecting the position of Algeria, which refuses humiliation and submission.

Saturday’s protests are the largest pro-government demonstrations of their kind seen in Algeria, organized by the General Union of Algerian Workers, or UGTA in support of the government and the presidential election, slated for December, 12, 2019. Marchers voiced their support for the military and the sovereignty of the country, expressing their indignation and strong condemnation of the European Parliament resolution. They stressed that this move is a flagrant interference in the internal affairs of Algeria and a provocation against the Algerian people and a despicable act of propaganda, based on misinformation and malicious intentions serving foreign agendas eager to create chaos and undermine the stability of the country.

"No to foreign interference!" read one placard in response to the European Parliament resolution.

"The December 12 vote will go ahead," demonstrators chanted against former colonial power France, telling its "children" -- anti-vote protesters -- to "get out".



