NISOC presents list of 7,500 products required to be domestically manufactured

TEHRAN – National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has released a list of 7500 equipment items needed in the country’s oil industry, to be manufactured by domestic producers, Shana reported.

The list was unveiled at the opening ceremony of the 11th Khuzestan Specialized Exhibition of Domestic Manufacturing of Petroleum and the 17th Drilling Industry Equipment Exhibition in the southwestern province on Friday.

As reported the list was presented in the form of a CD to the Iranian companies active in the industry with the aim of informing them of the industry’s equipment requirements so that they could work on manufacturing them.

On the sidelines of the mentioned exhibition, NISOC also unveiled some new oil and gas industry equipment items which were recently indigenized by Iranian companies.

Organized by NISOC in collaboration with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), the 11th Khuzestan Specialized Exhibition of Domestic Manufacturing of Petroleum and the 17th Drilling Industry Equipment Exhibition are hosting 260 domestic firms at Ahvaz International Exhibition Center in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Earlier this month, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Association of Manufacturers of Oil Industry Equipment said nearly 85 percent of the country’s oil industry equipment is produced based on indigenized knowledge and technology.

According to Sirous Talari, Iran has the capacity to export over $5 billion worth of oil industry equipment and knowledge every year and the government should invest in such great potential.

Back in August, the National Iranian Oil Company announced that many of the company’s contracts with domestic manufacturers of oil industry equipment had reached over 70 percent of physical progress.

NIOC has been signing deals with capable domestic companies for manufacturing all kinds of oil industry equipment, including downhole tools and equipment, pumps, types of drill bits, all kinds of control and safety valves, and accessory equipment, as well as various pipe types, explosion-proof electro motors, turbines, compressors, alloy steels, drilling measuring tools, and etc.

Following the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions and the problems caused by high volatility and rising exchange rates in the country’s currency market, Iran’s oil ministry was faced with some problems regarding the supply of necessary equipment in the oil industry, so it applied new strategies to focus more on domestic production.

EF/MA



