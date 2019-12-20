Railway fleet receives 456 new wagons since March

TEHRAN- Some 456 new wagons were added to Iran’s railway fleet since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019), Saied Rasouli, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI), announced.

The official also announced that 270 new wagons will be added to the fleet in the near future, IRNA reported.

Back in June, Rasouli had announced that 20 trillion rials (about $476.2 million) has been allocated for renovation of 1000 passenger and freight wagons and also locomotives in the current Iranian calendar year.

He said this amount has been allocated by the Planning and Budget Organization.

In this year, which is named as the year of "Pickup in Production" by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, all efforts of RAI are for renovating the railway fleet of the country by relying on domestic producers, the official further stressed.

According to Saeed Mohammadzadeh, the previous head of RAI, development of Iranian railways requires more than 32,000 wagons and locomotives in the next four years when the railway infrastructures are developed in the country.

EF/MA