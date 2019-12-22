Inflation rate down 1.1%

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on December 21, which marks the end of the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar, stood at 40 percent.

The SCI said that the inflation rate has fallen 1.1 percent in the mentioned time span from the twelve-month period ended in the last day of the eight Iranian month of Aban, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The center put the point-to-point inflation rate at 27.8 percent in Azar, up 0.8 percent from its previous month.

As reported, point-to-point inflation rose 0.6 percent to 27.6 percent in urban areas and 1.6 percent to 28.9 percent in rural regions in the past month.

In the Iranian calendar year of 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017), Iran could manage to experience a single-digit inflation rate after 26 years.

The inflation rate stood at 9.8 percent in that year according to the Statistical Center of Iran and at nine percent according to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

But since the last year’s calendar month of Khordad (ended on June 22, 2018), when the inflation rate stood at 10.2 percent, as announced by the CBI, the country’s experiencing double-digit inflation rates again.

