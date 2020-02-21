Inflation rate drops 1.6%: SCI

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on February 19, which marks the end of the eleventh Iranian calendar month of Bahman, stood at 37 percent.

The SCI said that the inflation rate has fallen 1.6 percent in the mentioned time span from the twelve-month period ended in the last day of the tenth Iranian month of Dey, IRNA reported.

The center also announced that the point-to-point inflation rate has dropped 1.3 percent to 25 percent in the eleventh month from its previous month.

Point-to-point inflation has fallen 1.1 percent to 25.1 percent in the urban areas and slid 2.6 percent to 24.4 percent in the rural regions on a monthly basis, the same report confirmed.

On Tuesday, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said that the inflation rate in Iran is predicted to go down to under 20 percent in the coming Iranian calendar year (begins on March 19).

Speaking to the media after the annual conference of “Resistance Economy”, the official said, “Our goal is curbing inflation rate and no estimation shows an inflation rate of over 20 percent for the next year”.

In the Iranian calendar year of 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017), Iran could manage to experience a single-digit inflation rate after 26 years.

The inflation rate stood at 9.8 percent in that year according to the Statistical Center of Iran and at nine percent according to CBI.

But since the last year’s calendar month of Khordad (ended on June 22, 2018), when the inflation rate stood at 10.2 percent, as announced by the CBI, the country’s experiencing double-digit inflation rates again.

