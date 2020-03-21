Inflation rate falls 2.2%: SCI

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 19, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year, stood at 34.8 percent.

The SCI said that the inflation rate has fallen 2.2 percent in the mentioned time span from the twelve-month period ended in the last day of the eleventh Iranian month of Bahman, IRNA reported.

The center also announced that the point-to-point inflation rate has dropped 3 percent in the last month of the previous year from its preceeding month.

Point-to-point inflation has fallen 2.9 percent to 22.2 percent in the urban areas and slid 3.3 percent to 21.1 percent in the rural regions on a monthly basis, the same report confirmed.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati has said that the inflation rate in Iran is predicted to go down to under 20 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 19).

Also, the Statistical Center of Iran expects the inflation rate in the country to experience a downward trend in the first quarter of this year.

