Iran, China to boost agricultural cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Acting Agriculture Minister Abbas Keshavarz met with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua on Tuesday, to discuss expansion of agricultural ties, IRNA reported.

In the meeting, Keshavarz noted that Iran and China have great potentials for expanding agricultural cooperation in a variety of fields.

“The two countries have a long history of agricultural cooperation and they need to build upon the past experience and identify the current barriers in order to develop their cooperation in this sector,” the Iranian official said.

He called for further boosting of mutual cooperation with China, stressing that the country’s agricultural advances are noticeable.

The Chinese diplomat, for his part, said that Iranian agricultural products are quite varied; expressing hope that the two countries will further expand all-out relations and cooperation.

In October 2019, The Agricultural Research, Education, and Promotion Organization of Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China's Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, for cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The MOU was signed by the head of the Iranian organization, Kazem Khavazi, and head of the Chinese academy, Xuelin li, in China.

The Iranian official visited the Asian country on top of a delegation comprised of the head of Iranian agricultural organizations.

During the delegation’s visit, the Iranian officials sought to hold joint specialized committees and discussing joint agricultural projects besides having the said MOU signed.

Iran’s Previous Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati also visited Beijing, in late July 2019, heading a trade delegation.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran’s Acting Agriculture Minister Abbas Keshavarz (R) holds talks with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua on Tuesday.