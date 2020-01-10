General Soleimani was a brilliant strategist: Entessar

TEHRAN – Nader Entessar, Professor Emeritus of Political Science from the University of South Alabama, lauded the capabilities and services of General Soleimani.

General Qasem Soleimani who was martyred by a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport on Friday, was hailed as a charismatic brave hero in Iran and beloved by the troops. Once, Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called him a "living martyr".

Soleimani devoted his life to defend Iran's national interest in the region so he is considered as a national hero for Iranian people regardless of their different political and religious tendencies.

Many believe that Soleimani was not only a national hero for Iranian people but also he was a person who played a significant role in defeating ISIL which is a real threat for the region and even for Europe, Caucuses and Central Asia. He also had a great role in confronting the US regional policy and plans aiming at redesigning the map of countries in the Middle East.

To know more insight about the issue, we have reached out to Nader Entessar, Professor Emeritus of Political Science from the University of South Alabama.

“General Soleimani was the most significant geostrategic figure in post-monarchical Iran. He was a consummate professional who selflessly devoted his life to defend Iran and its national interests in the region. He was a brilliant strategist whose understanding of the US regional goals was unmatched among Iranians,” said the professor.

