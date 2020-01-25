Over 500,000 tons of commodities traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed the trade of 555,000 tons of commodities valued at $738 million, the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of IME reported.

Trades at the IME’s metal and mineral trading floor experienced a growth of 72 percent in the past week, the same report confirmed.

Last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 270,630 tons of various products worth close to $419 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 244,548 tons of steel, 4,820 tons of copper, 7,080 tons of aluminum, 160 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 10 tons of lead ingot and 14,000 tons of zinc dust as well as 9 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 284,010 tons of different commodities with the total value of $327 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 86,641 tons of bitumen, 64,000 tons of VB feed stock, 68,501 tons of polymer products, 21,000 tons of lube cut oil, 34,706 tons of chemical products, 2,070 tons of base oil, 20 tons of argon, 2,700 tons of insulation, as well as 4,740 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 368 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

As reported by Tasnim news agency on Friday, over 2.851 million tons of commodities worth 133 trillion rials (about $3.1 billion) were traded at IME during the past Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020).

Over 1.868 million tons of commodities valued at 71.858 trillion rials (about $1.7 billion) were traded at the oil and petrochemical products floor of IME in the past month.

The IME’s floor of industrial products and minerals witnessed trading of 974,477 tons of commodities worth 60.823 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) in the last month, the same report confirmed.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

