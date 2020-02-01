Commodities worth nearly $3.4b traded at IME during January

TEHRAN- According to a report released by the International Affairs and Public Relations Department of Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), some 2.874 million tons of commodities valued at $3.397 billion were traded at this exchange market in January.

During the last month, the oil and petrochemical trading floor of IME hosted trading of 1,697,033 tons of commodities worth $1.65 million, the same report confirmed.

On this trading floor, more than 543,118 tons of bitumen, 280,982 tons of polymer products and 149,505 tons of chemical products, 483,850 tons of VB feed stock, 170,240 tons of lube cut oil, 55,685 tons of sulfur, 5,595 tons of insulation, 2,000 tons of slaps waxes, 6,018 tons of base oil and paraffin waxes, and 40 tons of argon were traded by customers.

The IME report said that metal and mineral trading floor witnessed trading over 1.169 million tons of commodities worth more than $1,737 million in the past month.

On this trading floor 1.09 million tons of steel, 17,750 tons of copper, 640 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 60 tons of precious metals concentrates, 39,960 tons of zinc, 20,940 tons of aluminum, 10 tons of lead ingot, as well as 87 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

Meanwhile, the side market of the IME experienced trading of 2,778 tons of polyester threads, a total number of 16,850 of empty barrel as well as 4,900 tons of phosphate concentrates during January.

As previously reported by Tasnim news agency, over 2.851 million tons of commodities worth 133 trillion rials (about $3.1 billion) were traded at IME during the past Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020).

Over 1.868 million tons of commodities valued at 71.858 trillion rials (about $1.7 billion) were traded at the oil and petrochemical products floor of IME in the past month.

The IME’s floor of industrial products and minerals witnessed trading of 974,477 tons of commodities worth 60.823 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) in the last month, the same report confirmed.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA