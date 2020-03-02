Commodities worth $3.6m traded at IME during February

TEHRAN- Over 2.56 million tons of commodities valued at $3.648 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during February.

As reported by IME’s International Affairs and Public Relations Department, during the last month, the oil and petrochemical trading floor of IME played host to trading of 1,644,350 tons of commodities worth more than $1,897 million.

On this trading floor, more than 411,309 tons of bitumen, 324,615 tons of polymer products and 131,768 tons of chemical products, 562,475 tons of VB feed stock, 168,200 tons of lube cut oil, 26,110 tons of sulfur, 5,905 tons of insulation, 8,000 tons of slaps waxes, 5,767 tons of base oil and paraffin waxes, and 200 tons of argon were traded by customers.

The metal and mineral trading floor witnessed trading over 910,549 tons of commodities worth more than $1,747 million.

On this trading floor 1,845,229 tons of steel, 34,550 tons of copper, 680 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 60 tons of precious metals concentrates, 680 tons of zinc, 27,350 tons of aluminum, 2,000 tons of coke, as well as 42 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The side market of the IME experienced trading of 300 tons of tomato paste, 50 tons of used locomotive engine oil, 2,153 tons of metal scrap, 250 tons of steel scrap as well as 2,700 tons of phosphate concentrates.

As previously announced by the International Affairs and Public Relations Department of IME, some 2.874 million tons of commodities valued at $3.397 billion were traded at this exchange market in January.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

