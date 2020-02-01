TEDPIX down 954 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 954 points to 426,184 on Saturday, IRNA reported.

Over 8.869 billion securities worth 39.053 trillion rials (about $929.8 million) were traded at TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index fell 368 points and the second market’s index dropped 3,696 points.

TEDPIX rose 15,928 points, or four percent, to 427,139 during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Also, the value of trades climbed 16 percent to 16.418 trillion rials (about $390.9 million) at TSE in the past week.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index, TEDPIX, in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

Over 27.689 billion securities valued at 149.793 trillion rials (about $3.56 billion) were traded through 2.151 deals at TSE in that week, experiencing growth of 12.9 percent and 33.7 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 54.2 percent rise in the number of trades.

MA/MA