Tehran Stock Exchange ranks 2nd among WFE members

TEHRAN – Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12 month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange, registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange, IRIB reported.

Based on the WFE latest report, the TSE was the top performer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

A total of about $66 billion worth of stocks were traded in TSE during 2019, registering a growth of more than 300 percent compared to the value of trades in the previous year.

According to the WFE report, the total value of TSE reached $320 billion at the end of 2019, while the total market value of WFE members amounted to more than $74 trillion.

TEDPIX rose 15,928 points, or four percent, to 427,139 during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Also, the value of trades climbed 16 percent to 16.418 trillion rials (about $390.9 million) at TSE in the past week.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index, TEDPIX, in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

