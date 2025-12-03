The mirage of peace: Gaza under fire

TEHRAN – It has been more than 50 days since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect, intended to end the Gaza war. For Palestinians, however, that promise has meant nothing. The Israeli bombardment has continued unabated, and the humanitarian crisis has only deepened.

The toll is staggering. Since the war began in October 2023, more than 70,100 Palestinian people have been killed and over 170,000 wounded. Since the October 10 truce, 360 Palestinians have also been killed.

Israel’s actions have stripped the word ceasefire of any meaning. Rather than halting attacks, the military campaign has pressed on—destroying homes, overwhelming hospitals, and leaving families in constant grief. For Palestinians, there has been no pause, no safety, only more loss. The continuation of strikes reflects a deliberate disregard for international agreements and humanitarian law.

The United States bears responsibility as well. Washington continues to supply weapons and provide political cover at the United Nations. By shielding Israel from accountability, the U.S. ensures that violations carry no consequences. This is not neutrality—it is direct complicity in ongoing aggression.

For Gaza, this is a familiar story. Ceasefires are declared but rarely respected. Each time, civilians pay the price: families displaced, children growing up in war zones, hospitals collapsing under endless casualties. The silence of the international community reinforces the sense of abandonment, leaving Palestinians to face the violence alone.

Every casualty figure conceals a human tragedy. Behind each number lies a stolen future: a mother buried, a child silenced, a neighbor erased. These are not statistics to be tallied—they are lives deliberately extinguished under bombs and blockade.

The October 10 ceasefire was broken almost instantly. From the first day, Gaza remained under fire, proving the agreement was never honored. It became yet another example of how international promises dissolve when confronted with Israeli aggression and American protection.

This pattern is systemic. Israel acts knowing Washington will shield it diplomatically and arm it militarily. Ceasefires are declared, violated, and forgotten, while Palestinians continue to bleed under the illusion of peace.

Until the world confronts this impunity, demands accountability, and ends the protection that enables Israel’s actions, Gaza will remain under siege. Ceasefires will remain hollow words, and Palestinians will continue to suffer under promises never meant to be kept.