Weekly value of trades at IME up 19%

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 19 percent while the amount of trades increased 33 percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by IME’s Public Relations Department, 588,310 tons of commodities valued at $833 million were traded at this market in the past week.

Last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 155,225 tons of various products worth close to $324 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 139,997 tons of steel, 9,710 tons of copper, 5,200 tons of aluminum, 160 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 18 tons of precious metal concentrates, 140 tons of zinc ingot as well as 22 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 429,549 tons of different commodities with the total value of $508 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 109,739 tons of bitumen, 127,450 tons of VB feed stock, 80,451 tons of polymer products, 72,200 tons of lube cut oil, 34,282 tons of chemical products, 1,262 tons of base oil, 1,500 tons of slaps waxes, 1,930 tons of insulation, as well as 735 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, the side market of IME experienced trading of 3,536 tons of various commodities.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA